Big Bang (Hangul: 빅뱅) is a South Korean boy band formed by YG Entertainment. With members G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, Daesung, and Seungri, they are often cited as one of the most influential acts to shape the K-pop industry by helping spread the Korean Wave internationally and dubbed as the "Kings of K-pop" by the media. Their experimental and diverse use of music genres, personal involvement in producing their own records, and stage performances have been admired by music critics and served as influence to numerous K-pop and international artists.

Despite their debut album, Bigbang Vol.1 (2006), receiving lukewarm reception, success followed with a string of notable hits credited to the quintet, including "Lies" (Korean: 거짓말), which topped major Korean music charts for a record-breaking six consecutive weeks and won Song of the Year at the 2007 Mnet Km Music Festival and the 2008 Seoul Music Awards; "Last Farewell" (Korean: 마지막 인사); "Day by Day" (Korean: 하루하루); and "Sunset Glow" (Korean: 붉은노을). After receiving the Artist of the Year award from the 2008 Mnet Korean Music Festival and the 2008 Seoul Music Awards, the group expanded their endeavors to Japan, releasing four studio albums, Big Bang (2009), Big Bang 2 (2011), Alive (2012), and Made Series (2016), which are all certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan.