Suzie Vinnick is a Canadian roots and blues singer-songwriter. She performs as a solo artist and contributes to variety of band projects, including The Marigolds (with Gwen Swick and Caitlin Hanford), Vinnick Sheppard Harte (with Kim Sheppard and Elana Harte), Betty and the Bobs and as a duo with Rick Fines.

Originally from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Vinnick is currently based in Toronto, Ontario.

Her music has appeared in commercials for Tim Hortons, Interac, Ontario Foodland, Tetley's Tea and Shoppers Drug Mart, as well as the soundtracks for MVP: The Secret Lives of Hockey Wives, ReGenesis and the film A Touch of Grey.