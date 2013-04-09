Suzie VinnickBorn 26 April 1970
Suzie Vinnick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970-04-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ec2b32ce-8218-4636-9c16-ffbe1e8248f7
Suzie Vinnick Biography (Wikipedia)
Suzie Vinnick is a Canadian roots and blues singer-songwriter. She performs as a solo artist and contributes to variety of band projects, including The Marigolds (with Gwen Swick and Caitlin Hanford), Vinnick Sheppard Harte (with Kim Sheppard and Elana Harte), Betty and the Bobs and as a duo with Rick Fines.
Originally from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Vinnick is currently based in Toronto, Ontario.
Her music has appeared in commercials for Tim Hortons, Interac, Ontario Foodland, Tetley's Tea and Shoppers Drug Mart, as well as the soundtracks for MVP: The Secret Lives of Hockey Wives, ReGenesis and the film A Touch of Grey.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Suzie Vinnick Tracks
Sort by
I Can Tell
Suzie Vinnick
I Can Tell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Tell
Last played on
Never Been To Spain
Suzie Vinnick
Never Been To Spain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Been To Spain
Last played on
Suzie Vinnick Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist