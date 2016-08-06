Jessica Lauren Four
Jessica Lauren Four are a London based Jazz-Soul group led by Jessica Lauren on Piano (primarily), Andrew Kremer on double bass and David Booie Gallagher and Paul Gunter both on Percussion.
Their eponymous debut album was released in 2012, and features Jocelyn Brown on vocals and The Wrecking Crew on Strings.
Jessica Lauren Four Tracks
Happiness Train (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
White Mountain
Gangaman
