Logan are a Scottish rock band, formed in 2003 in Glasgow, Scotland. The line-up consists of Kenny Collins (vocals), Max McPherson (lead guitar), Mick Coll (rhythm guitar, backing vocals) and Stef Lach (bass). They have been compared to various post-grunge bands such as Creed, Nickelback and Alter Bridge.

To date, Logan have released five studio albums – First Leaf Fallen (2003); Welcome to the Wasteland (2004); Cruel Little World (2006); Exposed (2007), The Great Unknown (2010). Despite being unsigned, Logan have managed to sell over 30,000 albums, with two singles reaching the UK Top 40.