Kim Dotcom (born Kim Schmitz, 21 January 1974), also known as Kimble and Kim Tim Jim Vestor, is a German-Finnish Internet entrepreneur and political activist who resides in Queenstown, New Zealand. He first rose to fame in Germany in the 1990s as an Internet entrepreneur.

Dotcom is the founder and former CEO of the now-defunct file hosting service Megaupload (2005–2012). The company was financially successful, but in 2012 the United States Department of Justice seized its website and pressed charges against Dotcom, including criminal copyright infringement, money laundering, racketeering and wire fraud. Dotcom was residing in New Zealand at the time; at the request of US authorities, New Zealand police raided his home in 2012 and arrested him. Dotcom posted bail, and has been going through lengthy legal proceedings and appeals ever since to avoid being extradited to the United States.

On 20 February 2017, a New Zealand court ruled that Dotcom, as well as co-accused Mathias Ortmann, Bram van der Kolk and Carter Edwards, could be extradited to the US on fraud charges related to Megaupload. Dotcom denies any wrongdoing and has accused US authorities of pursuing a vendetta against him on behalf of politically influential Hollywood studios. On 5 July 2018, the New Zealand Court of Appeal upheld the lower court's ruling. His lawyer said that he would appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.