Ashley MacIsaac
Born 24 February 1975
Ashley MacIsaac
1975-02-24
Ashley MacIsaac Tracks
Ashley Dwayne MacIsaac (born February 24, 1975) is a Canadian fiddler, singer and songwriter from Cape Breton Island. He has received three Juno Awards, winning for Best New Solo Artist and Best Roots & Traditional Album – Solo at the Juno Awards of 1996, and for Best Instrumental Artist at the Juno Awards of 1997. His 1995 album Hi™ How Are You Today? was a double-platinum selling Canadian record. MacIsaac published an autobiography, Fiddling with Disaster in 2003.
Ashley MacIsaac Tracks
Father John Angus Rankin's March / Hair Of The Dog Reel / Cameron Walker Reel
Sleepy Maggie / Puirt A Beul
Wing-Stock
Belle Cote
My Home / Contradiction / Julia Delaney
Lament For Prophet/Moxham Castle/Children's Reel/Dublin Reel
Spoonboy
Sleepy Maggie
Listen To The Mockingbird Medley
Tulloch Gorm
Beaton's Delight Strathspey / Hi, How Are You Today?
Father John Angus Rankin's March/Hair Of The Dog Reel/Cameron Walker Reel
The Braes of Elchies / Miss Anderson / The New Yorr / Rothiemurchus Rant / Culloden Well /
Tam Bain's Lum / The Ladie's Hornpipe
Rusty D conSTRUCKtion
