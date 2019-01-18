Just KiddinUK house duo
Just Kiddin
Just Kiddin are a British electronic music production duo composed of Lewis Thompson and Laurie Revell. The duo is from Kettering, Northamptonshire, England, and formed in 2010. Just Kiddin have remixed the likes of Usher, Parachute Youth, and Theophilus London, and have released original material on labels such as HK, Top Billin, La Valigetta, Sweat It Out, and Nurvous. Just Kiddin have received BBC Radio 1 support from Annie Mac, Nick Grimshaw, B.Traits and Rob Da Bank.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Come Together
Hysteria
Body Talk (Shadow Child Classic Vocal Remix )
Sweetest Thing
Body Talk
Indiana (Club Mix)
Indiana
Indiana (VIP Mix)
Thinking About It
More To Life
Won't Let You Down
Fall For You (Franky Rizardo Remix)
Fall For You (Alex Metric Remix)
