Noisia (stylised as NOISIΛ; "VISION" turned upside down), is a Dutch electronic music trio consisting of members Nik Roos, Martijn van Sonderen and Thijs de Vlieger from Groningen, Netherlands. They produce a wide variety of music including drum and bass, dubstep, breakbeat and house. They own three record labels: Vision, Division and Invisible Recordings, and have released on several labels including Skrillex's OWSLA, deadmau5's mau5trap and Jay-Z's Roc Nation. Foreign Beggars have combined with Noisia to make the side project and supergroup I Am Legion. They released their collaborative album I Am Legion on 2 September 2013. Noisia also go by the name Nightwatch for some of their production credits, such as for their work with Alexis Jordan, Hadouken!, Wiley and Wretch 32. The group produce using Steinberg Cubase. They produced Hadouken!'s entire album For the Masses which charted at number 19 on the UK Albums Chart. They are often honored and held in high regard across the entire electronic dance music scene. Their dedication to perfecting their sound design has become legendary and are renowned for their high-quality production value in the creation of their songs.