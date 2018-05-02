Roy DouglasBritish composer, pianist. Born 12 December 1907. Died 23 March 2015
Richard Roy Douglas (12 December 1907 – 23 March 2015), better known as Roy Douglas, was a British composer, pianist and arranger. He worked as musical assistant to Ralph Vaughan Williams, William Walton, and Richard Addinsell, made well-known orchestrations of works such as Les Sylphides (based on piano pieces by Chopin) and Addinsell's Warsaw Concerto, and wrote a quantity of original music.
Waltz in C sharp minor, Op 64 No 2 (Les Sylphides) by Frédéric Chopin
Les Sylphides (feat. Eugene Ormandy & Roy Douglas)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 38 - Great British Film Music
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-16T01:36:22
16
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 38 - Great British Film Music
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 67 - Last Night of the Proms 1993
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evgxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1993-09-11T01:36:22
11
Sep
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 67 - Last Night of the Proms 1993
Royal Albert Hall
