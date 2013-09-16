Newsted (stylized as NEWSTƎD) was an American heavy metal band formed in October 2012, and consisting of former Metallica, Flotsam and Jetsam and Voivod bassist Jason Newsted on lead vocals and bass; drummer Jesus Mendez, Jr.; guitarist Jessie Farnsworth; and Staind guitarist Mike Mushok. The band released the four-song EP Metal (recorded before Mushok had joined) on January 8, 2013, and followed up with their full-length debut album Heavy Metal Music on August 6, 2013. Guitarist Mike Mushok says that there are no plans for the NEWSTED band to regroup for any further touring or recording, explaining that bassist Jason Newsted "shut down" the project in early 2014.

Jason went silent after the news broke out and was away from social media for a very long time. He eventually broke his silence in 2016 and explained his decision to shelf Newsted: