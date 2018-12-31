Darryl D'Bonneau is a Dance/House/R&B artist from Charleston, South Carolina. Although he calls New York City home, D'Bonneau mostly spends his time living and traveling across Europe, where he had more success. D'Bonneau's musical roots trace back to his days a child, singing in church choirs and gospel ensembles. He's also good friends with actor singer Lj ugarte.

His first Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart appearance came in 1996 with "Don't Turn Your Back On Me," which peaked at #35, followed by "I Found Love," which peaked at #34 in 1997. In 2000 he teamed up with Barbara Tucker to record "Stop Playing With My Mind." The club classic would give him his first and only #1 on the aforementioned chart.