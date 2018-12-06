Fęlá ŞowándéBorn May 1905. Died 13 March 1987
Fęlá Şowándé
1905-05
Fęlá Şowándé Biography (Wikipedia)
Olufela (Fela) Obafunmilayo Sowande (29 May 1905 – 13 March 1987) was a Nigerian musician and composer. Considered the father of modern Nigerian art music, Sowande is perhaps the most internationally known African composer of works in the European "classical" idiom.
Fęlá Şowándé Tracks
Deep Purple
Peter de Rose
Deep Purple
Deep Purple
Last played on
African Suite (Nostalgia)
Fęlá Şowándé
African Suite (Nostalgia)
African Suite (Nostalgia)
Last played on
African Suite: Akinla
Fęlá Şowándé
African Suite: Akinla
African Suite: Akinla
Last played on
African Suite
Fęlá Şowándé
African Suite
African Suite
Last played on
African suite for harp and strings (1944)
Fęlá Şowándé
African suite for harp and strings (1944)
African suite for harp and strings (1944)
Last played on
Akinla (Allegro non troppo) from African Suite
Fęlá Şowándé
Akinla (Allegro non troppo) from African Suite
Akinla (Allegro non troppo) from African Suite
Conductor
Last played on
Joyful Day (African Suite)
Fęlá Şowándé
Joyful Day (African Suite)
Joyful Day (African Suite)
Last played on
African Suite (Lullaby)
Fęlá Şowándé
African Suite (Lullaby)
African Suite (Lullaby)
Last played on
African Suite (Joyful Day)
Fęlá Şowándé
African Suite (Joyful Day)
African Suite (Joyful Day)
Last played on
Nostalgia (Andante) from African Suite
Fęlá Şowándé
Nostalgia (Andante) from African Suite
Nostalgia (Andante) from African Suite
Last played on
Obangiji
Fęlá Şowándé
Obangiji
Obangiji
Last played on
Wishing (feat. Fęlá Şowándé)
Vera Lynn
Wishing (feat. Fęlá Şowándé)
Wishing (feat. Fęlá Şowándé)
Last played on
African Suite - 1st mvt 'Joyful Day'
Fęlá Şowándé
African Suite - 1st mvt 'Joyful Day'
African Suite - 1st mvt 'Joyful Day'
Last played on
African suite for harp and strings
Fęlá Şowándé
African suite for harp and strings
African suite for harp and strings
Last played on
African Suite: 4th mvt (Onipe)
Fęlá Şowándé
African Suite: 4th mvt (Onipe)
African Suite: 4th mvt (Onipe)
Last played on
