StoriesFormed 1972. Disbanded 1973
Stories
1972
Stories Biography
Stories was an early 1970s rock and pop music band based in New York. The band consisted of keyboardist Michael Brown, bassist/vocalist Ian Lloyd, guitarist Steve Love, and drummer Bryan Madey, and had a Number 1 hit with a cover of Hot Chocolate's "Brother Louie."
Stories Tracks
Brother Louie
Brother Louie
Alone In the Fallout
Alone In the Fallout
J Stories - Time Machine
J Stories - Time Machine
Stories Links
