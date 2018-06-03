Andy Robinson is a singer/songwriter from Worcester in the UK. His style is indie/folk/acoustic. He's been championed by the BBC, including small festival performances for BBC Introducing at the Worcester Music Festival which were broadcast live by BBC Hereford & Worcester as well as large festivals such as Glastonbury and Hop farm. He was also one of the last artists to be played on Terry Wogan's BBC Radio 2 breakfast show and has gone on to session with Janice Long. He's also performed at SXSW at Austin in Texas.