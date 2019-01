Tamaryn (born Tamaryn Brown) is a vocalist and songwriter born in New Zealand and now based in the United States. Since 2008, Tamaryn has released three studio albums, an EP and several singles. Her multifaceted style melds various genres such as dream pop, shoegaze, post-punk, gothic rock, synth-pop and electronic.

