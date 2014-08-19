United NationsHardcore punk supergroup from USA. Formed 2005
United Nations
2005
United Nations Biography (Wikipedia)
United Nations is a hardcore punk supergroup whose roots go back to at least 2005. Due to the nature of the band, it is unclear who exactly is a member of United Nations at any given time. Early promotional images of the band depicted four people wearing Ronald Reagan masks, and all original contributors were contractually obligated to remain anonymous. The only member not under contract at the time was Geoff Rickly of the band Thursday.
United Nations Tracks
Serious Business
United Nations
Serious Business
Serious Business
Oh You Bright And Risen Angels
United Nations
Oh You Bright And Risen Angels
