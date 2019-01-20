Apache Indian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01gw1yw.jpg
1967-05-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ec03ebc9-33c5-46a0-a071-228cd3dc4498
Apache Indian Biography (BBC)
Steven Kapur, better known by the stage name Apache Indian, is a UK vocalist and reggae DJ. He is noted for a distinctive vocal style that is a fusion of Asian, West Indian and English cultural elements
Apache Indian Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven Kapur (born 11 May 1967), known by the stage name Apache Indian, is a British singer-songwriter and reggae DJ. He had a series of hits during the 90's.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Apache Indian Performances & Interviews
Apache Indian Tracks
Sort by
Chok There
Apache Indian
Chok There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nwz6g.jpglink
Chok There
Last played on
Dil Luteya
Jazzy B
Dil Luteya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvvm.jpglink
Dil Luteya
Boom-Shak-A-Lak
Apache Indian
Boom-Shak-A-Lak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nwz6g.jpglink
Boom-Shak-A-Lak
Last played on
Arranged Marriage
Apache Indian
Arranged Marriage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nwz6g.jpglink
Arranged Marriage
Last played on
Punjabi Girl (Argenil Remix Bangalore)
Apache Indian
Punjabi Girl (Argenil Remix Bangalore)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nwz6g.jpglink
Punjabi Girl (Argenil Remix Bangalore)
Last played on
Punjabi Girls
Apache Indian
Punjabi Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nwz6g.jpglink
Punjabi Girls
Last played on
Punjabi Girl
Apache Indian
Punjabi Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nwz6g.jpglink
Punjabi Girl
Last played on
Punjabi Girl (Argenil Remix)
Apache Indian
Punjabi Girl (Argenil Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nwz6g.jpglink
Punjabi Girl (Argenil Remix)
Last played on
Beautiful Girls
Apache Indian
Beautiful Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nwz6g.jpglink
Beautiful Girls
Last played on
Punjabi Girl (Argenil Remix) (feat. Argenil)
Apache Indian
Punjabi Girl (Argenil Remix) (feat. Argenil)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nwz6g.jpglink
Punjabi Girl (Argenil Remix) (feat. Argenil)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Playlists featuring Apache Indian
Past BBC Events
Bhangra Gold
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2n8q9/acts/ahphzc
BBC Red Button
2014-03-22T01:26:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01hwqcf.jpg
22
Mar
2014
Bhangra Gold
06:00
BBC Red Button
Apache Indian Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jamaican dancehall singjay Mr. Vegas catches up with Melody Kane
-
"It's the only surname I've ever had!" - Damian Marley on the pressure of his family name
-
FULL INTERVIEW : Damian 'Junior Gong' Marley talks World Cup, Nas, Jay-Z and more
-
World Premiere: Damian Marley - Here We Go (Remix) (feat. Ghetts)
-
Where does Damian Marley get all his energy from?
-
"I hope it sets a blueprint for other artists to follow"- Damian Marley on touring Africa
-
Mr Vegas talks violence in music, the industry and THAT Popcaan interview
-
“The Exodus album is me in the making” – Damian Marley
-
Damian Marley talks about his new album Stony Hill with David Rodigan
-
Damian Marley on Rebel Salute
Back to artist