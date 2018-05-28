Jerry Calliste Jr. (born Gerald C. Calliste Jr., November 26, 1965 in Bronx, New York), also known as Hashim, is an American entrepreneur, music industry executive producer, songwriter, record producer, music publisher, and former DJ who is best known for the internationally renowned, seminal hip hop, electro-funk, and dance music classic recording "Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)" (1983).