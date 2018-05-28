HashimBorn 26 November 1965
Hashim
1965-11-26
Hashim Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Calliste Jr. (born Gerald C. Calliste Jr., November 26, 1965 in Bronx, New York), also known as Hashim, is an American entrepreneur, music industry executive producer, songwriter, record producer, music publisher, and former DJ who is best known for the internationally renowned, seminal hip hop, electro-funk, and dance music classic recording "Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)" (1983).
Hashim Tracks
Al Naafiysh
Last played on
Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)
ID (feat. Hashim)
Bad Royale
Last played on
Al-Naafiysh (1983)
Last played on
We're Rocking This Place
Last played on
