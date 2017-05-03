Daniel Martin MooreFolk singer from Cold Spring, Kentucky
Daniel Martin Moore
Daniel Martin Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Martin Moore is an American singer, musician, songwriter, and producer.
Daniel Martin Moore Tracks
Turned Over To Dreams
Daniel Martin Moore
Golden Age
Daniel Martin Moore
Our Hearts Will Hover
Daniel Martin Moore
Anyway
Daniel Martin Moore
Proud As We Are
Daniel Martin Moore
On Our Way Home
Daniel Martin Moore
In The Cool Of The Day
Daniel Martin Moore
