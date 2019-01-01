Parade of LightsFormed 2010
Parade of Lights
2010
Parade of Lights Biography (Wikipedia)
Parade of Lights is an American electronic rock band from Los Angeles, California. It currently consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Ryan Daly, bassist Randy Schulte, keyboardist Michelle Ashley, and drummer Anthony Improgo.
