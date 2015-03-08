Klayton
Klayton Albert, is a multi-instrumentalist musician from New York City who currently resides in Detroit, Michigan. Klayton has led several cult-status underground bands and has performed under a variety of stage names since the early 1990s. He is best known for his current project, Celldweller, which has been widely successful.
Celldweller
