Ruff Sqwad are an English grime crew. The group was formed in 2001 in Bow, East London, various members and affiliates of the crew are considered key figures in the early development of grime music.

Ruff Sqwad first became known in the early days of grime for the distinctive production style of the crews producers. Early Ruff Sqwad instrumentals were released on white label, they are rare and fetch high prices on the second hand market, notable early Ruff Sqwad instrumentals include Pied Piper, Functions on the Low and Misty Cold. Functions on the Low, produced by Ruff Sqwad affiliate XTC has been described as one of the greatest tracks in the history of British electronic music. The crew has released two mixtapes, Guns and Roses Volume. 1 and Guns and Roses Volume. 2, an extended play (2012) as well as an instrumental compilation album, White Label Classics.