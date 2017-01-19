Oleg Mokhov, known by his stage name Mokhov, is a Russian-born American electronic music producer based in Las Vegas. He creates his music in a mobile manner, programming and recording sounds with music software on a laptop in various locations.

His productions are influenced by electronic musicians such as Four Tet, Boards of Canada, and Aphex Twin. His productions were initially offered on three 3-track releases on netlabels, which are all free downloads: Glass Soul EP, Purity EP, and Midnight Love EP. In July 2011, he released his first full-length, Halcyon Days, which collected the nine previously-mentioned tracks and added a new track called "Eternal Wings". In October 2011, record label Made in Glitch released his first new material since his first full-length on the 4-track release Kickback EP. In May 2012, he released his second full-length in less than a year, Perfect Dream. In October 2012, Mad-Hop Records released his track "U Know" on the compilation album Mad-Hop Vol. 5. In April 2013, he released his third full-length, Magic Times, also in less than a year.