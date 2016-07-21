Stile Antico Biography (Wikipedia)
Stile Antico is a British vocal ensemble, specialising in polyphonic early music composed prior to the eighteenth century. Like groups such as the Tallis Scholars or The Sixteen, it has roots in the choral tradition of the Oxford and Cambridge colleges, but, unusually for groups tackling complex polyphony, Stile Antico has no conductor. The singers rehearse and perform as chamber musicians, an approach which has been praised by critics.
Established in 2001, they won the Audience Prize at the 2005 Early Music Network Young Artists' Competition, and have since been described as "one of the brightest new stars in the firmament of Renaissance vocal ensembles".
They record exclusively for Harmonia Mundi, and have released nine discs to date. Their debut recording, Music for Compline, achieved great commercial success after it was featured on NPR's All Things Considered, reaching #2 in the BILLBOARD Classical Chart; NPR's Tom Manoff described the group as "one of the finest choral ensembles of our day". The disc also received industry awards including the 2007 Diapason d'or de l'année and was nominated for the 50th Grammy Awards. Their release Song of Songs, was the winner of the 2009 Gramophone Award for Early Music, and spent three weeks at #1 on the BILLBOARD Classical Chart. It was also nominated for the 52nd Grammy Awards.
Stile Antico Tracks
Rorate coeli for 5 voices
Gaude Maria virgo
In this trembling shadow
Quomodo cantabimus
Videte miraculum
Mass Puer Natus Est Nobis For 7 Voices; Gloria
Vox in Rama audita est for 5 voices [1581]
Ein Kind geborn in Bethlehem
Ego flos campi
Osculetur me
Rorate Coeli For 5 Voices
Never Weather-beaten Sail
Christ rising again
Maria Magdalene
Loquebantur variis linguis
Portio mea, Domine
In jejunio et fletu
How Are The Mighty Fall'n
Vigilate (Cantiones sacrae 1589)
Never weather-beaten sail
Nunc dimittis for 5 voices
God grant with grace (9 Psalm Tunes for Archbishop Parker's Psalter)
Te Deum
Laudibus in sanctis
The Lord's Prayer
O praise the Lord
Ave Verum Corpus
O clap your hands together
Surrexit pastor bonus
Motet: O Domine Jesu Christe
Vadam et circuibo civitatem
Woefully arrayed for chorus
O Domine Jesu Christe
When David heard that Absalom was slain
Gaudete in Domino
As Vesta was from Latmos hill descending
The Lady Oriana
Can she excuse my wrongs
Now, O now I needs must part
Ad Dominum cum tribularer
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: PCM 5
Proms 2015: Prom 41: Sherlock Holmes – A Musical Mind
Proms 2010: Proms Chamber Music 06
