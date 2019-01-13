Sooraj SanthoshIndian playback singer. Born 19 September 1987
Sooraj Santhosh
1987-09-19
Sooraj Santhosh Biography (Wikipedia)
Sooraj Santhosh (born on 19 September, 1987) is an Indian playback singer who sings mainly in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages and also sung in Hindi, Kannada and Badaga. He is the lead vocalist of the band Masala Coffee.
Sooraj Santhosh Tracks
Endhan Kangalai
Sooraj Santhosh
Mounam
Rajalakshmi
Yaeley Yaeley Maruthu (D Imman Dance Mix)
Sooraj Santhosh
Mele Tharakam (feat. Sooraj Santhosh)
Rohan Thomas
Vennilave
Harisankar, Sooraj Santhosh, Zia Ul Haq & Ajaey Shravan
Enthaavo
Sooraj Santhosh
Pooram Song
Sooraj Santhosh
Theeraney
Sooraj Santhosh
Naadu
Sooraj Santhosh
Aal Ayaal
Sooraj Santhosh
Kavitha Ezhuthunnu
Sooraj Santhosh
Akkidi
Sooraj Santosh
Kaathirunden
Sooraj Santhosh
Kaantha
Masala Coffee & Sooraj Santhosh
Motta Paiyan
Chitra & Sooraj Santhosh
