Pacific! Swedish electro duo
Pacific!
Pacific! Biography (Wikipedia)
Pacific! is a Swedish musical duo from Gothenburg consisting of Daniel Högberg and Björn Synneby playing electro.
Hot Lips
Pacific!
Hot Lips
Hot Lips
Last played on
Dream Of Me
Pacific!
Last played on
Dream Of Me
Last played on
Ramble On
Pacific!
Ramble On
Ramble On
Last played on
Narcissus
Pacific!
Narcissus
Narcissus
Last played on
From Lips Devine
Pacific!
Last played on
From Lips Devine
Last played on
Hot Lips (The Twelves Remix)
Pacific!
Last played on
Hot Lips (The Twelves Remix)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
Pacific, The Modern Strangers
Jimmy's, Manchester, UK
