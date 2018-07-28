Peter HerresthalBorn 3 November 1970
Peter Herresthal
1970-11-03
Peter Herresthal Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Herresthal is a Norwegian violinist and Professor at the Norwegian Academy of Music in Oslo and Visiting Professor at Royal College of Music in London. He won the Spellemannprisen in 2002.
Under City Skin - III: Locomotive
Rolf Wallin
Under City Skin - III: Locomotive
Under City Skin - III: Locomotive
Conductor
Last played on
Graal theatre
Kaija Saariaho
Graal theatre
Graal theatre
Last played on
Three Nocturnal Movements - a Concerto for Violin, Cello and Orchestra
Per Norgard, Peter Herresthal, Jakob Kullberg, Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra & Andrew Litton
Three Nocturnal Movements - a Concerto for Violin, Cello and Orchestra
Three Nocturnal Movements - a Concerto for Violin, Cello and Orchestra
Composer
Performer
Last played on
