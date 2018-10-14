The LennerockersFormed February 1984. Disbanded February 2016
The Lennerockers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ebed7cbd-b41a-4854-a213-0c46d5450a2f
The Lennerockers Tracks
Sort by
Rough around the edges
The Lennerockers
Rough around the edges
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rough around the edges
Last played on
HIGH CLASS LADY
The Lennerockers
HIGH CLASS LADY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HIGH CLASS LADY
Last played on
BEEN THERE, DONE THAT
The Lennerockers
BEEN THERE, DONE THAT
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BEEN THERE, DONE THAT
Last played on
Suburb Backyard Blues
The Lennerockers
Suburb Backyard Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suburb Backyard Blues
Last played on
Pullman City Blues
The Lennerockers
Pullman City Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pullman City Blues
Last played on
White Mice, Pink Elephants And Strong Brown Liqueur
The Lennerockers
White Mice, Pink Elephants And Strong Brown Liqueur
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down In Louisiana
The Lennerockers
Down In Louisiana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down In Louisiana
Last played on
Rockin' On A Sea Cruise
The Lennerockers
Rockin' On A Sea Cruise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rockin' On A Sea Cruise
Last played on
The Lennerockers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist