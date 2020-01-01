Bonaparte is the stage name of Berlin-based Swiss electronic rock songwriter and producer Tobias Jundt. Jundt is the only permanent member in the studio, collaborating with a changing cast of live musicians and performers when touring. Since 2006 Bonaparte performed over 500 shows worldwide, among others Europe, China, Russia, New Zealand and the United States of America.

The band is characterized by their expressive critically acclaimed live performances. German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel describes the band as "A multi-ethnic group ruled by the party-Kaiser; a trash circus unleashed".