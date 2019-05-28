Miss JunePunk band from Auckland, New Zealand
Miss June
Best Girl
Upcoming Events
11
Jun
2019
Miss June, Las Rosas and Cold Fins
The Old Blue Last, London, UK
12
Jun
2019
Miss June, Haze and Caress
The Windmill, Brixton, London, UK
15
Jun
2019
Miss June, Jasmine Thompson, Matt Corby, Novo Amor, Gang of Youths, Yoke Lore, Laurel, Rhys Lewis, Jordan Mackampa, IDER, Marsicans, Lion, Mosa Wild, APRE, Madison Cunningham, Eloise, Ferris & Sylvester, MarthaGunn, Roman Lewis, Hot Dreams, On Video, Winnie Raeder, Paulo Post Future, Balcony (UK) and Olivia (UK)
Multiple Venue - Box Office Located at K West Hotel, London, UK
