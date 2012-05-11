Radio BoyBorn 1972
Radio Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ebe43c94-1925-47f8-954b-faec4505a002
Radio Boy Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Herbert (born 1972), also known as Herbert, Doctor Rockit, Radio Boy, Mr. Vertigo, Transformer, and Wishmountain, is a British electronic musician. He often takes sounds from everyday items to produce electronic music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Radio Boy Tracks
Sort by
McDonalds
Radio Boy
McDonalds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
McDonalds
Last played on
Radio Boy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist