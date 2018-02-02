Vladimir VysotskyRussian singer-songwriter. Born 25 January 1938. Died 25 July 1980
Vladimir Vysotsky
1938-01-25
Vladimir Vysotsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Vladimir Semyonovich Vysotsky (Russian: Влади́мир Семёнович Высо́цкий,; 25 January 1938 – 25 July 1980) was a Russian singer-songwriter, poet, and actor whose career had an immense and enduring effect on Soviet and Russian culture. He became widely known for his unique singing style and for his lyrics, which featured social and political commentary in often humorous street jargon. He was also a prominent stage and screen actor. Though his work was largely ignored by the official Soviet cultural establishment, he achieved remarkable fame during his lifetime, and to this day exerts significant influence on many of Russia's popular musicians and actors who wish to emulate his iconic status.
Vladimir Vysotsky Tracks
Koni priveredlivye
Vladimir Vysotsky
Koni priveredlivye
Koni priveredlivye
Last played on
La Chasse aux Loups
Vladimir Vysotsky
La Chasse aux Loups
La Chasse aux Loups
Last played on
Moskva-Odessa
Vladimir Vysotsky
Moskva-Odessa
Moskva-Odessa
Last played on
Song About A Friend
Vladimir Vysotsky
Song About A Friend
Song About A Friend
Last played on
Variations On the Gypsy Theme
Vladimir Vysotsky
Variations On the Gypsy Theme
Variations On the Gypsy Theme
Last played on
