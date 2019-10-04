Tito "El Bambino"Efraín David Fines Nevares, from Héctor & Tito. Born 5 October 1981
Tito "El Bambino"
1981-10-05
Tito "El Bambino" Biography
Efraín David Fines Nevares (born October 5, 1981) known professionally as Tito "El Bambino" is a Puerto Rican singer and songwriter. He rose to fame as Tito of the duo Héctor & Tito .
In 2010, his song, "El Amor", written with Joan Ortiz Espada, was awarded Latin Song of the Year by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). He was awarded Songwriter of the Year at the 2011 ASCAP.
