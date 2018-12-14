Jasbir JassiBorn 7 February 1970
Jasbir Jassi
1970-02-07
Jasbir Jassi Biography
Jasbir Singh Bains, better known by his stage name Jasbir Jassi (Punjabi: ਜਸਬੀਰ ਜੱਸੀ), is a Punjabi singer, lyricist, performer and actor. As of 2016 he has released thirteen albums, his first pop album being Dil Le Gayee, released in 1998 with Times Music.
Jasbir Jassi Tracks
Dil Le Gayi
Dil Le Gayi
Dil Le Gayi
Laung Da Lashkara
Laung Da Lashkara
Laung Da Lashkara
O Lal Nee
O Lal Nee
O Lal Nee
Kudi Gujarat Di
Kudi Gujarat Di
Kudi Gujarat Di
Dhol Vagyo
Dhol Vagyo
Dhol Vagyo
Jasbir Jassi Links
