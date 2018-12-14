Jasbir Singh Bains, better known by his stage name Jasbir Jassi (Punjabi: ਜਸਬੀਰ ਜੱਸੀ), is a Punjabi singer, lyricist, performer and actor. As of 2016 he has released thirteen albums, his first pop album being Dil Le Gayee, released in 1998 with Times Music.