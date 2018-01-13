Lesley BarberBorn 23 June 1962
Lesley Barber
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-06-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ebdf80fb-e2f8-4e22-bdbb-3059e1b1705c
Lesley Barber Biography (Wikipedia)
Lesley Barber (born 1962) is a Canadian composer of music for film, theatre, chamber and orchestral ensembles and she is also a conductor, pianist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. Barber is best known for composing the film scores for You Can Count on Me, Mansfield Park, Hysterical Blindness, When Night Is Falling, and composing music for the animated television series Little Bear.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lesley Barber Tracks
Sort by
Manchester By The Sea (2016): Manchester By The Sea Chorale
Lesley Barber
Manchester By The Sea (2016): Manchester By The Sea Chorale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Manchester By The Sea (2016): Manchester By The Sea Chorale
Singer
Last played on
Mansfield Park - Fireworks
Lesley Barber
Mansfield Park - Fireworks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mansfield Park - Fireworks
Orchestra
Last played on
THE MOTH DIARIES (2011): Titles
Studio Orchestra conducted by the composer & Lesley Barber
THE MOTH DIARIES (2011): Titles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE MOTH DIARIES (2011): Titles
Performer
Last played on
Lesley Barber Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist