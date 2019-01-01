Pearse McGloughlinSinger songwriter
Pearse McGloughlin
Pearse McGloughlin is a songwriter and artist from Sligo, Ireland. He has released four studio albums; Busy Whisper (2009), In Movement (2012) and Idiot Songs (2013) which was a concept album based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 'The Idiot' in collaboration with composer Justin Grounds. McGloughlin draws on literary and philosophical influences in his work. His aesthetic is described as atmospheric or ethereal. McGloughlin released 'The Soft Animal' in 2016 under the artist name of 'Nocturnes'.
