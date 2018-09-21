Alexander Alexandrovich Romanovsky (in Ukrainian: Олександр Олександрович Романовський) (born 21 August 1984) is a Ukrainian classical pianist.

Romanovsky appeared at age 11 with the Moscow Virtuosi under Vladimir Spivakov. His piano teacher was Leonid Margarius, a pupil of Regina Horowitz, who was the sister of pianist Vladimir Horowitz. When Romanovsky was 13, Margarius moved to Italy to teach at the Accademia pianistica di Imola; Romanovsky followed him there to continue his studies with him. Romanovsky graduated from the Accademia in 2007 with a master's degree. He also studied under pianist Dimitri Alexeev at the Royal College of Music in London, England, graduating with an "Artist's Diploma" upon completing studies there in 2008.

In 1999, at the age of 15, Romanovsky was awarded the title of Honorary Academician by the Accademica Filarmonica di Bologna following a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's Goldberg Variations; before this, only Gioachino Rossini and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart had been accorded such an honor at that age. In 2001, at the age of 17, he won first prize in the Ferruccio Busoni International Piano Competition in Bolzano, Italy. In 2007 he was invited to perform a Mozart concerto for Pope Benedict XVI, and signed a recording contract with Decca Records. His first CD, devoted to works of Johannes Brahms and Robert Schumann, was produced in 2007. A second CD, devoted to the works of Sergei Rachmaninoff, followed in 2009. Future projects include recording the piano concertos of Alexander Glazunov with the Russian National Orchestra conducted by José Serebrier and the Diabelli Variations of Ludwig van Beethoven for Decca.