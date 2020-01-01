Charlotte Kemp MuhlBorn 17 August 1987
Charlotte Kemp Muhl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1987-08-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ebde9c52-1b55-42bf-9e2f-7c0191b1bc95
Charlotte Kemp Muhl Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlotte Kemp Muhl (born August 17, 1987), also known simply as Kemp Muhl, is an American singer, songwriter, writer, model and film director from Atlanta, Georgia. Modeling since the age of 13, Muhl at 16 years old, became the youngest model to appear on the cover of Britain's Harper's and Queen magazines. Muhl has been in a relationship with Sean Lennon since 2007 and performs with him in the musical duo The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charlotte Kemp Muhl Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist