Ashley Hicklin (born 1985) is a Multi-Platinum English singer, songwriter, and producer. He owns Hit-My-Heart-Songs, a UK based music publishing company and has written songs for artists such as Tiësto, Feder, Tom Dice and Waylon, including more than Ten No.1 chart releases and over twenty Top-10 chart releases.
Mother
Axel Hirsoux
Mother
Mother
