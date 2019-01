Ashley Hicklin (born 1985) is a Multi-Platinum English singer, songwriter, and producer. He owns Hit-My-Heart-Songs, a UK based music publishing company and has written songs for artists such as Tiësto, Feder, Tom Dice and Waylon, including more than Ten No.1 chart releases and over twenty Top-10 chart releases.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia