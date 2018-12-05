Johann TheileBorn 29 July 1646. Died 22 June 1724
Johann Theile
1646-07-29
Johann Theile Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Theile (29 July 1646 – 24 June 1724) was a German composer of the Baroque era, famous for the opera Adam und Eva, Der erschaffene, gefallene und aufgerichtete Mensch, first performed in Hamburg on 2 January 1678.
Sonata duplex a 3
Der Sionitin Wiegenlied: 'Nun ich singe, Gott, ich knie'
Die Seele Christi heilige mich (cantata for soprano)
Ach, dass ich hören sollte dass Gott
Matthaus-Passion (St Matthew Passion) - oratorio in 2 Acts
