1963-02-21
Ranking Roger Biography
Ranking Roger (born Roger Charlery, 21 February 1963) is a British musician. He was a vocalist in the 1980s two-tone band The Beat (known in North America as The English Beat) and later General Public. He currently leads a reformed Beat line-up.
The "Ranking" moniker is short for "top-ranking" or "high-ranking", and is a boast typical of many MCs.
Cornbury: Ranking Roger
2016-07-08
The Beat's Ranking Roger talks to BBC Radio Oxford's Will Banks at Cornbury Festival.
Cornbury: Ranking Roger
The Beat
The Beat
Mirror In The Bathroom
In Conversation (Radio 1 Session, 1 Jun 1988)
Ranking Roger
Your Problems (Radio 1 Session, 1 Jun 1988)
Ranking Roger
One Minute Closer (To Death) (Radio 1 Session, 1 Jun 1988)
Ranking Roger
Time To Mek A Dime (Radio 1 Session, 1 Jun 1988)
Ranking Roger
Sun Is Shining - Royal Festival Hall 2003
Ranking Roger
Duppy Conqueror - Royal Festival Hall 2003
Ranking Roger
Small Axe - Royal Festival Hall 2003
Ranking Roger
Side To Side (Quay Sessions, 27th October 2016)
The Beat
