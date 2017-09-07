Doug WatkinsBorn 2 March 1934. Died 5 February 1962
Doug Watkins
1934-03-02
Doug Watkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas Watkins (March 2, 1934 – February 5, 1962) was an American jazz double bassist from Detroit. He was best known for being an accompanist to various hard bop artists in the Detroit area, including Donald Byrd and Jackie McLean.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Doug Watkins Tracks
Strode Rode
Sonny Rollins
Strode Rode
Strode Rode
Love For Sale
Hank Mobley
Love For Sale
Love For Sale
Rebecca
Big Joe Turner
Rebecca
Rebecca
Doodlin'
Art Blakey
Doodlin'
Doodlin'
Yesterdays
Art Blakey
Yesterdays
Yesterdays
Bluesnik
Jackie McLean
Bluesnik
Bluesnik
Hank's Other Tune (aka The Late Show) (feat. Doug Watkins)
Donald Byrd
Hank's Other Tune (aka The Late Show) (feat. Doug Watkins)
Hank's Other Tune (aka The Late Show) (feat. Doug Watkins)
Ghana (feat. Hank Mobley, Lex Humphries, Duke Pearson & Doug Watkins)
Donald Byrd
Ghana (feat. Hank Mobley, Lex Humphries, Duke Pearson & Doug Watkins)
Ghana (feat. Hank Mobley, Lex Humphries, Duke Pearson & Doug Watkins)
Shirl
Horace Silver
Shirl
Shirl
