Sonny Sharrock
Born 27 August 1940. Died 26 May 1994
Sonny Sharrock
1940-08-27
Warren Harding "Sonny" Sharrock (August 27, 1940 – May 25, 1994) was an American jazz guitarist. He was married to singer Linda Sharrock, with whom he recorded and performed.
One of few guitarists in the first wave of free jazz in the 1960s, Sharrock was known for his heavily chorded attack, his highly amplified bursts of feedback, and his use of saxophone-like lines played loudly on guitar.
Portrait Of Linda In Three Colors, All Black (feat. Linda Sharrock)
Sonny Sharrock
Portrait Of Linda In Three Colors, All Black (feat. Linda Sharrock)
Portrait Of Linda In Three Colors, All Black (feat. Linda Sharrock)
Once Upon A Time
Sonny Sharrock
Once Upon A Time
Once Upon A Time
Portrait Of Linda In Three Colors, All Black
Sonny Sharrock
Portrait Of Linda In Three Colors, All Black
Black Woman
Sonny Sharrock
Black Woman
Black Woman
