Eve 6 (sometimes typeset as EVE 6, EVƎ 6, or Eve6) are an American rock band formed in 1995 in Southern California, who are most well known for their hit singles "Inside Out", "Here's to the Night", and "Victoria". They disbanded in 2004, returned for numerous tours in 2007 with a new lineup, and finally reunited with all three original members in early 2011. They signed to Fearless Records in the spring of that year, and released their long-awaited fourth album Speak in Code, containing the singles "Victoria" and "Curtain", in April 2012.