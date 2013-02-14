Eve 6Formed 1995
Eve 6
1995
Eve 6 Biography (Wikipedia)
Eve 6 (sometimes typeset as EVE 6, EVƎ 6, or Eve6) are an American rock band formed in 1995 in Southern California, who are most well known for their hit singles "Inside Out", "Here's to the Night", and "Victoria". They disbanded in 2004, returned for numerous tours in 2007 with a new lineup, and finally reunited with all three original members in early 2011. They signed to Fearless Records in the spring of that year, and released their long-awaited fourth album Speak in Code, containing the singles "Victoria" and "Curtain", in April 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eve 6 Tracks
Open Road Song
Eve 6
Open Road Song
Open Road Song
