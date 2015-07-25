E'voke were a British female vocal duo from the mid-1990s, who had several club and chart hits in the UK and are best known for their 1996 single "Arms of Loren". The two members – Marlaine Gordon and Kerry Potter – both went to the Sylvia Young Theatre School and upon graduating went on to star in the BBC sitcom, Us Girls. Gordon also went on to appear in EastEnders between 1994 and 1995 playing the part of Lydia.