E’VokeBritish female vocal duo
E’Voke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ebcfdab7-79c6-45c2-96e0-bd14f9f64da6
E’Voke Biography (Wikipedia)
E'voke were a British female vocal duo from the mid-1990s, who had several club and chart hits in the UK and are best known for their 1996 single "Arms of Loren". The two members – Marlaine Gordon and Kerry Potter – both went to the Sylvia Young Theatre School and upon graduating went on to star in the BBC sitcom, Us Girls. Gordon also went on to appear in EastEnders between 1994 and 1995 playing the part of Lydia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
E’Voke Tracks
Sort by
Arms Of Loren
E’Voke
Arms Of Loren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arms Of Loren
Last played on
Runaway
E'voke
Runaway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Runaway
Performer
Last played on
Arms Of Loren (Ferry Corsten remix) (2001)
E’Voke
Arms Of Loren (Ferry Corsten remix) (2001)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arms Of Loren(1996)
E’Voke
Arms Of Loren(1996)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arms Of Loren(1996)
Last played on
E’Voke Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist