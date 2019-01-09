Girl RayLondon based girl power trio
Girl Ray
Preacher (6 Music Session, 14th Aug 2017)
Don't Go Back at Ten (6 Music Session, 14th Aug 2017)
The Way We Came Back
Trouble
Ghostly (6 Music Session, 9th Nov 2016)
Where Am I Now (6 Music Session, 9th Nov 2016)
Waiting Ages (6 Music Session, 9th Nov 2016)
Stupid Things (6 Music Session, 9th Nov 2016)
Don't Go Back At Ten
I Know It's Kind Of Hard
Ghosty
Preacher (SXSW 2018)
Preacher (Recorded at SXSW 2018)
Just Like That (6 Music session for Marc Riley 1st Nov 2017)
A Few Months (6 Music session for Marc Riley 1st Nov 2017)
(I Wish I Was Giving You A Gift) This Christmas
