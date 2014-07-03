Ben TaylorMusician and actor, son of folk rock artists James Taylor and Carly Simon. Born 22 January 1977
Ben Taylor
1977-01-22
Ben Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Simon "Ben" Taylor (born January 22, 1977) is an American musician and actor. He is the son of singer-songwriters James Taylor and Carly Simon.
Ben Taylor Tracks
Nothing I Can Do
Ben Taylor
Nothing I Can Do
Nothing I Can Do
Last played on
Worlds Are Made Of Paper (Live In Session)
Ben Taylor
Worlds Are Made Of Paper (Live In Session)
Worlds Are Made Of Paper (Live In Session)
Last played on
Oh Brother
Ben Taylor
Oh Brother
Oh Brother
Last played on
She's Gone
Ben Taylor
She's Gone
She's Gone
Last played on
Ben Taylor Links
Similar Artists
