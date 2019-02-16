Δόμνα ΣαμίουBorn 12 October 1928. Died 10 March 2012
Δόμνα Σαμίου
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-10-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ebcf523e-7a85-4aa3-b516-c33fa5a85cc6
Δόμνα Σαμίου Biography (Wikipedia)
Domna Samiou (Greek: Δόμνα Σαμίου; 12 October 1928 – 10 March 2012) was a prominent Greek researcher and performer of Greek folk music. She received her first formal musical training from Simon Karas. For over half a century she collected, recorded, and performed traditional songs of Greece (demotika), around the world, appealing not only to the Greek diaspora, but also introducing non-Greek audiences to traditional Greek folk music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Δόμνα Σαμίου Tracks
Sort by
When I Was A Lad
Δόμνα Σαμίου
When I Was A Lad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Was A Lad
Last played on
Δόμνα Σαμίου Links
Back to artist