MagentaWelsh progressive rock band. Formed 2001
Magenta
2001
Magenta Biography (Wikipedia)
Magenta are a Welsh progressive rock band formed in 1999 by ex-Cyan member Rob Reed. Reed takes his influences from artists such as Renaissance (1970s UK Rock Band), Genesis, Mike Oldfield, Yes, Eurythmics and Björk.
Magenta Tracks
I'm Alive
I'm Alive
