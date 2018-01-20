Believe In GiantsCollaborative studio duo. Formed 14 July 2014
Believe In Giants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2014-07-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ebcdd1ec-7918-461f-9f6f-8a204a8d235e
Believe In Giants Performances & Interviews
Believe In Giants Tracks
Sort by
Hold On (feat. The Modern Strangers)
Believe In Giants
Hold On (feat. The Modern Strangers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vv7h1.jpglink
Hold On (feat. The Modern Strangers)
Last played on
Sparks Fly (ft. Keith Murray)
Believe In Giants
Sparks Fly (ft. Keith Murray)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Am I Wrong (feat. Alex Vargas)
Believe In Giants
Am I Wrong (feat. Alex Vargas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whfr1.jpglink
Am I Wrong (feat. Alex Vargas)
Last played on
Back to artist